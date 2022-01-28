Kirby Corp. (KEX +2.7%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an $80 price target at BTIG, which believes the inland barge market finally looks ready to inflect higher after limping along for years.

After Kirby's inland margins dropped from 21% in 2016 to 15% in 2018 to 7% in 2020, BTIG analyst Greg Lewis thinks the "near- and medium-term setup looks good," as inland margins averaged ~10% in Q4, "with management expecting a melt-up into the mid-teens this year with an eye on 20% margins in 2023."

While the outlook for U.S. GDP remains constructive, which should maintain growth in both refined product and petrochemical volumes after a difficult five-year period for barge owners, "the medium-term supply outlook is constructive [as] the inland barge fleet looks to have shrunk in 2021 and the lack of orders at yards points to negative fleet growth again in 2022," Lewis says.

Earlier this week, Kirby reported roughly in-line Q4 earnings and a 20% Y/Y rise in revenues to $591M.