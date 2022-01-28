Otis Worldwide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2022 3:50 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.