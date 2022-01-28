Why did Didi stock drop today? Heavy volume hits Chinese ride-hailing firm as delisting fears grow

  • Didi Chuxing (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-normal volume on fears that the company could face a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Didi shares were down more than 5% to $3.69 on more than 39 million shares. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 22 million shares.
  • According to the NYSE, a company may be delisted if its share price falls under $1 for 30 consecutive days.
  • Additionally, China's securities regulator said it would draft initial public offering registration rules later this year for all domestic stock markets, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
  • The CSRC may also place rules on Chinese-based companies overseas listing, which could negatively impact firms such as Didi, after it went public on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2021.
  • Earlier this month, global investment banks warned China that new overseas listing rules could deter them from advising Chinese companies on initial public offerings.
