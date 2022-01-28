Why is Visa stock rising today? Fiscal Q1 earnings beat, strong guidance

  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock surged 10% in late Friday trading after the payments card network company turned in better-than-expected Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday and issued strong guidance for the rest of this year into 2023.
  • Evercore ISI analyst David Togut lifts his price target on Visa (V) stock to $312 from $308. He's also boosting his earnings estimates for FY22, FY23, and FY24 by $0.10 each to $7.70, $8.65, and $10.08, respectively, "primarily driven by better-than-expected cross-border recovery and client incentive outlook," Togut said in a note to clients.
  • During the company's Q1 earnings conference call, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu said the company expects cross-border travel recovery to resume in February, after the Omicron variant led to some restrictions early in the winter.
  • "FY '22 is off to an excellent start. We expect our growth this year will be well above the pre-COVID rate as cross-border recovers. This will likely continue into fiscal year '23."
