Con Edison (ED +2.2%) says it is seeking an additional $1.2B from the New York State Public Service Commission for 2023 to upgrade and operate its electric delivery system and $500M for its gas system, which would raise overall customer electric bills by 11.2% and overall customer gas bills by 18.2%.

Con Ed says its proposal would "continue unprecedented investments in energy efficiency, renewables, electric vehicles and clean heat," and seek funding for investments in battery storage and new transmission lines.

The utility plans to explore future uses and fuels such as clean hydrogen for its natural gas delivery system.

The investments also would include placing some vulnerable overhead electric cables and other equipment underground to prevent outages during severe storms.

Con Edison estimates its clean energy investments would save 2.4M metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next three years, equivalent to taking 500K-plus cars off the road for a year.

Consolidated Edison has maintained a stable top line throughout the clean energy transition, and is "uniquely positioned for a sustainable tomorrow," InvestOhTrader writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.