With this weekend's movie slate clean other than limited openings, the time looks ripe for Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY) to add a bit to its historic totals with another box-office-leading stint.

After leading for its first four weekends, the film gave way to horror update Scream (VIAC, VIACA) over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend - only to reclaim the top spot last weekend.

Now a pretty slow schedule likely means a bit more Spider-money as it pursues a rarity, a sixth weekend at the top of the charts.

Where it stands all-time: Still No. 4 domestically, with some single-digit weekends ahead meaning it's an open question whether it can crack the No. 3 spot of Avatar (Spider-Man: No Way Home has just under $724 million cumulative domestic, vs. Avatar's $760.5 million).

On a worldwide basis, the new Spider-Man has settled as the No. 6 movie of all time with $1.694 billion, a good ways behind No. 5 Avengers: Infinity War with $2.05 billion.

Scream is likely headed for single digits this weekend as well; last weekend (its second in theaters), it drew $12.2 million, bringing it to a domestic cumulative $51.2 million. Sing 2 (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was third with $5.8 million, but a cumulative total of $128.5 million.

Sony is also among the studios putting out limited-release films this weekend, with Cannes Grand Prix award-sharer Compartment Number 6.

On Sunday, IMAX will begin showing the complete version of the Beatles' final concert, the "rooftop performance," which is also headed for a global theatrical release in February. Streaming music services are currently offering audio of the performance on its 53rd anniversary.

After this quiet weekend, the following weekend should offer the next real catalysts: Jackass Forever (VIAC, VIACA) opens, as does potential camp classic Moonfall (LGF.A, LGF.B).