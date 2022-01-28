SJW Group names Andrew Walters as new CFO
Jan. 28, 2022 4:20 PM ETSJW Group (SJW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has promoted Andrew F. Walters to the role of company's chief financial officer, effective Jan. 26.
- Walters succeeds James P. Lynch who now has taken on the role of chief accounting officer.
- Most recently, Walters had served as chief corporate development officer and an integration executive since joining SJW Group in 2014. Prior to SJW Group, Walters was a managing director and senior investor for JP Morgan’s Infrastructure Investment Group.
- Recently, SJW raises dividend by ~6% to $0.36 dividend