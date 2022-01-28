The S&P 500 closed out the trading week on a positive note through all of the volatility that took place. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green, +0.9%, and is -7.5% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on January 21st to the close of January 28th.

#1: Energy, +5.03% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +5.10%.

#2: Information Technology, +2.28% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +2.31%.

#3: Financials, +1.34% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +1.37%.

#4: Health Care, +0.72% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +0.75%.

#5: Communication Services, +0.54% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.15%.

#6: Real Estate, -0.20% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -0.25%.

#7: Consumer Staples, -0.43% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.37%.

#8: Materials, -0.93% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.96%.

#9: Consumer Discretionary, -0.97% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -1.29%.

#10: Utilities, -1.37% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1.33%.

#11: Industrials, -1.47% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -1.46%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.