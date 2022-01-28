ObsEva increases shares capital; amends deal for convertible debt financing
Jan. 28, 2022 4:23 PM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announced that its board of directors approved a decision on Jan. 28 to increase the share capital to ~85.2M from ~108.6M shares.
- The newly registered shares of 23.4M, issued at 1/13 of a Swiss Franc each, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss biotech firm, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, around mid-Feb, according to the company.
- The transaction is expected to provide the group with additional treasury shares for future issuance as well as to offer equity plans for the company and its subsidiaries.
- In addition, On Jan. 28, ObsEva (OBSV) amended its convertible note financing agreement with certain funds and accounts run by JGB Management.
In connection with the amendment related to the second tranche of the convertible notes, the company plans to issue warrants to purchase ~1.0M common shares at an exercise price of $1.87 apiece.
- As of Q3 2021 end, ObsEva (OBSV) recorded $62.9M in cash and short-term investments, more than double the level in 2020 year-end.