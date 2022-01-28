Shimao Group to sell hotel to state-owned Shanghai Land Group for $708M - Reuters

Shimao International Plaza in Shanghai, China

Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • In an effort to reduce debt amid an evolving real estate crises, struggling Chinese property developer Shimao Group (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) considered to sell a Shanghai-based hotel to state-owned Shanghai Land Group for 4.5B yuan ($707.8M), Reuters reports.
  • The company said it will sell an entity whose principal asset is the Hyatt on the Bund hotel to the Shanghai Land Group, Reuters notes.
  • Keep in mind that Shimao, which defaulted on a trust loan earlier in January, in 2022 has $1.7B maturities offshore and 8.9B yuan onshore, Reuters reports, citing data from Moody's.
  • Previously, (Jan. 13) Shimao Group held a meeting with creditors to vote on a $184M payment extension.
