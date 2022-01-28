Eros STX Global announces one-for-twenty reverse stock split
Jan. 28, 2022 Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-twenty reverse split of its issued and outstanding A and B ordinary shares.
- The Reverse Stock Split will become effective as of 5:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2022, and the Co.'s A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-split basis on February 8, 2022.
- The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of A ordinary shares from 357.3M to 17.9M and the number of B ordinary shares from 21.7M to 1.1M.
- The shares will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol "ESGC."