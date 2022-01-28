Balfour Beatty, Stellar selected to lead construction management for MOSH Genesis project
Jan. 28, 2022 5:36 PM ETBAFYYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFYY) and Stellar have been selected by The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) as a joint venture to lead construction management for the MOSH Genesis project.
- BAFYY and Stellar will oversee all vertical construction for the $85M project, which will bring a new museum to the Shipyards East area on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville.
- Plans for the museum comprise 130K sq. ft. for exhibitions, programs and events along with a space for a planetarium.
- Estimating and budgeting will begin in Feb., with construction commencing in 2023 following all site approvals through the Downtown Investment Authority and City Council.