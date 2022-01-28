Doves keep dwindling; Standard Chartered's Englander raises rate hike forecast

Steve Englander, one of the most dovish strategists on the Street when it comes to rate forecasts, is yielding to the Fed's latest hawkishness.

Englander, head of Global G10 FX research and North American Macro strategy at Standar Chartered, now sees four front-loaded hikes this year, up from two.

Fed chief "Powell stressed that he does not see much room for dovishness until inflation comes down; we agree," he wrote in a note today. "We now expect the FOMC to raise rates four meetings in a row - in March, May, June and July - taking the FFTR up 100bps."

"Previously, we had expected only one hike in Q2, and a pause in Q3. By Q3, inflation will be slowing, in our view," he added. "With four hikes done, pausing in the run-up to the midterm election will not look partisan."

"Fed funds futures price in about 80bps of hikes by July, so we are somewhat more hawkish than the market over the next six months and dovish thereafter."

He raised his 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) target for 2022 to 1.5% from 1.2% and the 5-year target to 1.5% from 1.35%, on the low side compared with other strategists.

"We think the market will increasingly question the resilience of growth during Q2 and beyond, leading to a completely flat 2Y/10Y curve by mid-year," Englander said.

He said he doesn't see the point in a 50-basis-point hike in March "unless the Fed wants to declare an inflation emergency and hopes that Volcker-type aggressiveness will shock inflation downwards."

"The FOMC may also hope that front-loading hikes will get the worst over before the economy has a chance to slow in response to tightening, and public and political opinion becomes less friendly to inflation-fighting," he said.

"What makes a 50bps hike plausible (but not our base case) is how casual Powell was in response to questions about asset market softness and how he deflected a direct question on the possibility of a 50bps move, rather than saying something like 'not likely based on what we know now', which would have been an adequate answer."

Earlier today, BofA called for seven rate hikes, one at every remaining meeting in 2022.