Fight off rising inflation concerns with these ETFs

Inflation concerns continue to rumble amongst the investment community as the U.S. Consumer Price Index is at 7% year over year, its highest level since 1982. Investors looking to take action against inflation may look towards precious metals, energy, and Treasury inflation-protected securities “TIPS” ETFs.

Precious metals traditionally can hedge against inflation as they are not tied to central banks, rates, and other geopolitical factors.

One fund in particular, is the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), a gold-backed fund that is -1% YTD.

The energy sector has long been one of the best market segments for investors to be involved with as inflation rises. Energy companies' revenues are intuitively connected to energy prices, which is an important element to measure inflation.

Two energy funds that can lend support are the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). In 2022 XLE is +18% and XOP is +10.2%.

Treasury inflation-protected securities ETFs also can be a great way to fight inflation as these funds are meant to safeguard shareholders from a deterioration in the value of their money. As inflation increases, TIPS alters in price to sustain its real value.

Two ETF examples that follow this investing style are the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) and Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP). YTD TIP and VTIP are -1.9% and -0.6%.

Moreover, while precious metals, energy and TIPS ETFs can work well to fight off inflation, soon the market will have an ETF solely dedicated to combating inflation in the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN).