Playground announces acquisition of "the campaign" game development project
Jan. 28, 2022 6:03 PM ETPlayground Ventures Inc. (SMPBF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Playground Ventures (OTCPK:SMPBF) has entered into a share purchase agreement with 1281750 B.C. Ltd. and the shareholders of BCCo, pursuant to which the Co. has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo.
- Pursuant to the agreement, the Co. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo in consideration of issuing to the Vendors an aggregate of 5M common shares.
- Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Emma Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 23,975,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 200,000 Options representing 42.47% on an undiluted basis and 44.62% on a partially diluted basis.