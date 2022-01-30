Goldman screens for best and worst stocks for tightening financial conditions

Financial conditions are currently close to the easiest on record, but tightening is on its way.

Money markets are pricing 100% of a quarter-point rate hike in March and a significant change of a half-point rise. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) had had its worst January ever.

The Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index has five components:

The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA: TBT (NASDAQ: TLT Corporate credit spreads (iBoxx Domestic Non-Financials BBB 15Y+ over 10-year), 39.6% The Goldman Sachs broad trade-weighted index, 6% The S&P 500 SP500) (NYSEARCA: SPY The midpoint of target fed funds, 4.4%.

As the FCI tightens defensive stocks and those with quality factors outperform, Goldman strategist David Kostin and team say.

They screened the Russell 3000 (NYSEARCA:IWV) for stocks with strong balance sheets, high margins and above-average free cash flow yield:

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX Skywords Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ: VRTX

They also screened on the other end for stocks with a high rate of FCF burn relative to cash on the balance sheet:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN SunRun (NASDAQ: RUN Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT Caravana (NYSE: CVNA

This strategist says the Fed will need more than rate hikes to tackle inflation.