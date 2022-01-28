U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) joined the chorus of steel company executives this week in characterizing falling steel prices and rising inventories as seasonal demand weakness that will soon dissipate, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"We remain overwhelmingly positive," CEO David Burritt said on Friday's earnings conference call, even while noting the company's Q1 results probably will slip from its strong Q4 sales and profit growth.

"Demand remains pent up for the markets we serve. Supply chain issues will ease. Inflationary pressure will abate," Burritt said.

Yesterday, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) executives said the weakness in the steel market is only temporary, caused by supply chain and COVID-related disruptions that should correct as manufacturers ramp up to meet continued high demand.

"The outlook and the demand picture across every end market Nucor serves remains very robust," CEO Leon Topalian said on Thursday's earnings call.

U.S. Steel shares jumped 5.1% Friday after the company posted better than forecast Q4 sales and increased its stock buyback plan by $500M.