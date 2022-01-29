Boeing (NYSE:BA) is preparing to roll out its first new jet model in nearly five years - the 777x freighter - with a 50-plane commitment from Qatar Airways, Bloomberg reports.

The announcement is planned to coincide with a meeting between Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on January 31, according to the report.

The deal reportedly would consist of a firm order for ~15 of the freighter version, and a combination of options and conversions of existing orders would make up the rest of the commitment.

Qatar Airways has been feuding with Airbus over potential flaws with a passenger version of its A350 airliners; Airbus last year introduced a freighter version of the A350 to challenge Boeing's dominance of the cargo jet market.