The United Steelworkers union rejected a pay increase offered by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), the lead oil company negotiator in talks for a labor agreement covering 30K U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers, Reuters reports.

The offer reportedly was for a 4% pay increase over three years; under the current contract, which expires on February 1, workers received 3.5% pay raises in each of the contract's first two years and 4% in the third year.

Going into the talks, the union was said to be seeking "significant" pay increases and improvements in health insurance.

Separately, union officials said negotiators for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and the USW are discussing a contract proposal that could receive a ratification vote by workers locked out of the company's Beaumont refinery in Texas since May.

The members of USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont could vote on a proposal agreed to by negotiators sometime in February, a union representative told Reuters.

Other potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PSX, HFC, PBF, CVI, DK

Wells Fargo analysts cite a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors in forecasting stronger Q4 earnings for most refiners.