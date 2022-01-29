HeadHunter takes top industrial gainer spot while Watts Water sinks to pick #1 loser tag

HeadHunter sneaked past shipping and rental/lease companies to take the top gainer spot, while Watts Water was the worst decliner for the week ending Jan. 28.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -1.48% was in the red for the third week in a row, while SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) +0.91% ended the week in the green for the first time in January.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +10%.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) +24.19%. The Russian online recruitment platform gained throughout the week, with the most on Jan. 27 (+9.99%). The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $63.78.

The second and third spot were taken by shipping peers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) +12.54% and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) +11.79%, respectively. There wasn't any major news from the two in the past week but the stocks, particularly ZIM, has gained in January. ZIM was the top industrial gainer two weeks ago.

In the past one month ZIM is up +14.63%, and in one year ZIM has risen +466.23%. Meanwhile, SBLK has gained +111.78% in the past one year. According to SA contributor J Mintzmyer, ZIM remains a top pick for 2022 as market improvements have rapidly outpaced stock gains.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:

The top five was rounded up by rental and leases companies. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) +11.67% and GATX (NYSE:GATX) +10.12%.

Custom Truck, which completed a $46M acquisition of HiRail Leasing earlier this month, has a Wall St. Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $11.

Railcar leasing company GATX gained during the week on the back of its Q4 earnings, which beat analysts' estimates, and a 4% dividend raise. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $118.2 for the stock.

The week's worst five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -11% each.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) -15.92%. The company lost the most on Jan. 27 (-13.01%). Earlier in the week, it was reported that Watts is headed to the MidCap 400 to replace Sterling Bancorp, effective Feb. 1 when S&P Dow Jones index changes come into place. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Hold with an Average Price Target of $188.5.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) -15.44% continued its dismal performance by taking the second worst decliner spot, twice in two weeks. The air-taxi company declined throughout the week, and in the past one month has lost -45.85%.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the five worst decliners and XLI:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -12.77%. At the start of the week, Bloom Energy was among the companies that Truist analyst Tristan Richardson cut its price target on. Bloom was slashed to $20 from $33. The analyst said that the rising rate environment, which is making growth stocks less attractive, and risks associated with supply chain dynamics are weighing on the sector (alternative energy space). In addition, Susquehanna started coverage on the company with a Neutral rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) -11.85%. The consulting services provider lost the most on Jan. 28 (-8.28%) following its Q4 results. The company cut its FY2022 outlook: revenue growth of 5.7%-7.2% from prior guidance of +7% to +10%. Booz, however, raised its quarterly dividend by 16%.

Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) -11.83%. The pool equipment maker too was hit by its earnings report. According to as preliminary data, the company's Q4 and FY21 net sales are expected to be below consensus. However, Hayward is among the companies in which Baird sees a longer-term upside.