Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is called a sleeper pick in the retail sector by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma says Rent the Runway will stand out as a clear winner when the economy is fully reopened.

Yruma calls the pullback a perfect buying opportunity for investors ahead of the company's earnings report, which is expected out in February. The investing thesis on RENT is pretty simple: Consumers are in need of a wardrobe refresh.

"With continued subscriber growth, we think RENT has built out the proper infrastructure to see significant leverage in the model... We think RENT’s consumer value proposition is incredibly attractive," notes Yruma.

Barclays is also positive on Rent the Runway (RENT) with an Overweight rating on the stock as it points to the huge subscriber opportunity for the company and strong business moat.

Rent the Runway is down 75% from its IPO pricing level and not far off from its low mark of $4.37. Short interest on RENT stands at 17.7% of total float, which could add some volatility to the mix.

