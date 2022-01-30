Boaz Weinstein, the founder and CIO of hedge fund Saba Capital, said he believes that SPACs are misunderstood and undervalued and may be a good area to look at as the Fed tightens.

“SPACs are misunderstood because they’re fixed-income products,” Weinstein said at a “Best Ideas for 2022” webinar that he hosted on Friday, according to a Bloomberg report.

Special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, were all the rage for for the first six months of last year, though they popularity began to fade in the second half of the year, especially as U.S. regulators began to scrutinize them.

Weinstein argues that SPACs have an interesting structure that makes them bond like in many areas, according to the Bloomberg report. Another aspects of SPACS is that they are sold with warrants that can have interesting returns either if they're sold immediately or if the company rises in value.

The IPO and SPAC market have faced significant headwinds sailing into 2022, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) sliding 22% since the first of the year.

Weinstein's Saba has invested in more than 400 SPACs since October, according to Bloomberg. Weinstein gained prominence in the early and mid 2000s when he worked at Deutsche Bank and is especially known for his credit default swap trading strategies.

Boaz Weinstein also likes credit derivates in this current environment and believes they are cheap.

Earlier this week, Four SPACS pull IPO registrations amid market volatility.

Recall in November, Goldman, Morgan Stanley said to advise big clients away from SPACs.