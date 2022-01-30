Elliott, Vista said near deal to buy Citrix Systems for $104/share

Jan. 30, 2022

Citrix offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity are said near an agreement to purchase Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) for $104/share in cash.
  • A deal may be announced as soon as Monday, according to a Bloomberg report. Citrix rose 4.8% on Friday to $105.55.
  • The report comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Elliot and Vista Equity were in advanced talks to buy the software maker. The news service reported last week that banks were working on a financing package of $14B in bonds and loans for a possible buyout by Elliott Investment Management.
  • Citrix is said to have begun exploring options including a potential sale in September, as Elliott took a 10% stake in the company.
