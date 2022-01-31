Loop Media to seeks to raise $12M, up-list shares to Nasdaq
Jan. 30, 2022 9:04 PM ETLoop Media, Inc. (LPTV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTV) has filed to up-list its shares and hold a $12M initial public offering of its stock on the Nasdaq.
- Loop shares are currently traded over-the-counter. The company had a market capitalization of $347M as of Friday’s close.
- Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Loop has applied to trade its shares under the symbol “LPTV. Roth Capital is serving as lead bookrunner, according to the filing.
- Loop is a provider of digital video content, including movie and gaming trailers, kid-friendly videos, drone footage, atmospheric content, and lifestyle channels. The company also provides music video content from major and independent labels.
- Loop delivers content to business customers, such bars and stores, through its Loop Player device. Consumers are able to access content through the company’s mobile and TV apps. The company makes money through advertising and paid subscriptions.
- The company has been operating in the red. For the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2021, Loop reported a net loss of $31M on revenue of $5M, compared with a net loss of $17M on revenue of $3M for same period the year before.
