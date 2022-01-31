U-BX Technology files for $33M IPO on Nasdaq

  • U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has filed to raise up to $33M through an initial public offering in the US.
  • The Cayman Islands-based holding company said it conducts its operations through variable interest entity, or VIE, agreements with UB-X China. The holding company plans to offer 6M shares in the range of $4.50 to $5.50 per share, according to the filing.
  • UB-X China offers services to Chinese auto and property insurers, including digital promotion, risk assessment, and bundled benefits.
  • U-BX Technology Ltd. has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol UBXG. Boustead Securities is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.
