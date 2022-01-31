Addentax files to up-list to Nasdaq, raise up to $25M in IPO
Jan. 30, 2022 9:49 PM ETAddentax Group Corp (ATXG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Addentax Group (ATXG) has filed to up-list to Nasdaq and raise up to $25 million in an initial public offering.
- In its filing, Addentax said it plans to offer 5M shares at $5 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares at the public price to cover any overallotments.
- Addentax is a Nevada-based holding company conducting operations in China through wholly owned subsidiaries that are engaged in garment manufacturing, logistics services, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies.
- Addentax shares are currently traded over-the-counter under the symbol ATXG. The company has applied for the same ticker on Nasdaq. Addentax had a market capitalization of $196 million at market close on Friday.
