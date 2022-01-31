LXP Industrial Trust receives $16/share offer from Land & Buildings

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) received a $16/share cash offer from activist investor Land & Buildings.

The $16/share offer represents am 11% premium to LXP’s most recent closing price of $14.41 and a 22% premium to the $13.12 unaffected price prior to the investor announcing its engagement with LXP’s board in October, according to a Jan. 28 letter sent to LXP's CEO and board.

"We expect that the board will seriously consider our proposal and meet with us promptly," Jonathan Litt, the founder and CIO of Land & Buildings wrote in the letter.

Land & Buildings offer comes after the activist investor first started advocating for changes at the REIT in October, announcing its intent to nominate members to the company's board.

Land & Building's offer is condition upon due diligence and the activist investor said it has talks with several debt and equity financing sources and the financial institutions are "highly confident" of their ability to provide appropriate financing commitments

Land & Building's said it may be willing to increase its offer if "as a result of our due diligence we find evidence of additional value inherent in the company based on operating results, synergies or otherwise."

LXP said it's board will review the letter to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of LXP’s shareholders.

Last month, Lexington Realty Trust changes name to LXP Industrial Trust.