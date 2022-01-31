FlexEnergy Green Solutions seeks to raise up to $25.6M in IPO
Jan. 30, 2022 10:09 PM ETFlexEnergy Green Solutions, Inc. (FLXE)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- FlexEnergy Green Solutions (NASDAQ:FLXE) has filed to raise up to $25.6M though an initial public offering.
- The greentech company said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.2M units in the range of $8 to $10 per unit. The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to buy 333,333 additional shares and/or warrants at the public price to cover any overallotments.
- It added that it has been approved to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol FLXE. Roth Capital Partners is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
- FlexEnergy manufactures, sells and leases energy solutions aimed at lowering customers’ environmental footprints. The company’s lead product is the Flex Turbine generator, which can be fired by waste gas from landfills and natural gas. The company also offers heat recovery products such as high efficiency fuel cells.
- The company is still operating in the red. FlexEnergy reported a net loss of $7.1M on revenue of $23.3M for 2020, compared with a net loss of $10.9M on revenue of $25.4M for 2019.
According to SA contributor Donovan Jones, FlexEnergy has “significant customer concentration."