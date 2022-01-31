Wytec International files to raise up to $15M in IPO, develops WAN networks for 5G

Jan. 30, 2022 10:16 PM ETWytec International, Inc. (WYTC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • Wytec International said that it plans to raise up to $15M in an initial public offering of its stock.
  • Wytec said in a filing that it intends to offer 2.9M units in the range of $4.15 to $6.15 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share and one warrant to buy one share at the exercisable price of $6.44 per share. The company has applied to have its shares listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol WYTC.
  • The company is a developer of small cell technology and wide-area networks designed to support 5G network deployment.
  • Wytec is still operating in the red. The company reported a net loss of $2M on revenue of $1M for 2020, compared with a net loss of $2.9M on revenue of $405,468 for 2019.
