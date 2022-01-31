Cybersecurity group Appgate looks to up-list shares, raise $75M

Jan. 30, 2022

  • Appgate (OTCPK:APGT), which is currently traded over-the-counter and has a market capitalization of $2.4B, has filed to up-list its shares and raise $75M.
  • According to a recent filing, the cybersecurity services provider is seeking to up-list but did not indicate on which exchange. No other terms were disclosed.
  • Appgate went public in October 2021 through a merger with Newton Lane Marketing. At the time, the company said it intended to up-list its shares to the NYSE or Nasdaq during the first quarter of 2022. Appgate had a market capitalization of $2.4B as of market close on Friday.
  • The cybersecurity firm specializes in Zero Trust solutions, which require network users to be constantly validated and authenticated. The company’s provides threat advisory services in addition to software-defined perimeter, risk-based authentication, digital threat protection, and threat advisory services.
