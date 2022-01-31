Pearson buys certification group Credly for $200M - Reuters
Jan. 31, 2022 12:26 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- In a move to respond to the demand for workforce training in areas like IT, Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has agreed to buy the certification company Credly in a deal valued at $200M - Reuters.
- The deal will be funded by cash and available liquidity. Pearson already owned 20%. The U.K.-listed firm will have around 1,000 enterprise clients when it adds Credly to its Workforce Skills division.
- Pearson CEO Andy Bird told Reuters that verified credentials were becoming more important as technology adapts, leaving many companies with a skills gap where staff need training on how to work with processes such as artificial intelligence.
- Jonathan Finkelstein, founder and CEO of Credly, said the demand for training and certification had been growing for several years but it had been accelerated by the pandemic, with the process now helping to retain and attract workers.
- Earlier in 2021, Pearson bought AI and analytics group Faethm which spots skills gaps for organizations.