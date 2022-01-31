Most of Asia-Pacific stocks higher at the start of holiday week

Japan +1.35%. January consumer confidence 36.7 vs 39.1 prior.

Markets in mainland China and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year eve.

Official data released Sunday showed Chinese factory activity growth slowing in January, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand.

The official manufacturing PMI for January reached 50.1, compared against December’s figure of 50.3. Analysts had expected the PMI to fall to 50.

Meanwhile, a private survey released over the weekend showed Chinese manufacturing activity contracting in January. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1 for the month.

Hong Kong +1.07%. Markets in Hong Kong closed early on Monday ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

Australia -0.24%.

India +1.35%.

Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 1.34% to $91.24/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1.36% to $88 per barrel.

Gold prices fell on Monday. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.26 per ounce, taking its monthly drop to more than 2%. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,786.50.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.24 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,007.99. Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,367.25.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.24%; S&P 500 +0.28%; Nasdaq +0.39%.