Kaleido Bio discontinues Phase 2 KB109 study, ends collaboration with COPD Foundation

In a 8-K filing, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced that it has decided to halt work on a planned Phase 2 study of KB109 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) study and terminate its agreement with the COPD Foundation.

These decisions were made in order to re-align resources and focus the Company's efforts.

After the company terminated development of KB109 and agreement with COPD Foundation, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff lowered the firm's price target (PT) on KLDO to $4 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating.

Tenthoff's new $4 target is based on a projected enterprise value of $278M, down from $792M. He now values KB295 in ulcerative collitis at $228M and adds $50M for Kaleido's Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, or MMT, platform.

Also, the analyst is removing $250M in value for KB109 for COPD, $153M for KB195 in urea cycle disorder and $181M for KB174 in hepatic encephalopathy.

The revised T of $4, still implies a premium of ~130% to the last close of $1.74.

Quant Rating on the stock is Strong Sell whereas Wall Street sell-siders have Buy Rating with average PT of $14.80.

Earlier in August 2021, KLDO collaborated with COPD Foundation to study KB109.