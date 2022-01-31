U.K. to offer COVID vaccinations to children aged 5-11 who are at risk - Reuters
- This week, Britain will begin offering vaccinations to children aged between 5 and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, source Reuters.
- National Health Service said children in the cohort who were in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed would be able to get a first COVID-19 shot, in line with advice issued last month by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI).
- Children will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot.
- "I would like parents and guardians to be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness had been met," U.K. vaccines minister Maggie Throup said.