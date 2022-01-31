WISeKey sees FY21 revenue of $22.2M, above consensus

Jan. 31, 2022 3:32 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Businessman with a pen draws a rising line graph with the word revenue on a virtual screen. Business revenue increase

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) announces preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • For FY 2021, the company expects its revenues to be around $22.2M, up 50% Y/Y (consensus $20.32M).
  • WKEY ended the year with strong deliveries and thus was able to exceed its previously announced revenue guidance by 10%.
  • The company has a record backlog of $39M for IoT products stretching into 2023. Currently, WKEY is receiving an average of $1.3M of new orders per week.
  • In 2022 WISeKey plans to introduce 2 new products, as part of its VaultIC family of product:
  • The VaultIC©292 specifically designed and optimized for securing objects communicating with cloud platform with TLS protocol.
  • The VaultIC©408 which will qualify for the new FIPS 140-3 Level3 standard certification.
