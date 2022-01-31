European shares advance on the last trading day of January

Jan. 31, 2022 4:01 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Euro currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • London +0.35%.
  • Germany +1.44%.
  • France +0.99%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 1.1%, led by gains in tech stocks, travel and leisure stocks slipped.
  • Investors in Europe are keeping an eye on developments between Russia and Ukraine with the UN Security Council set to meet on Monday to discuss ongoing tensions between the neighbors.
  • Monetary-policy decisions from the ECB and Bank of England will help shape the market mood in the days ahead, while investors continue to watch for evidence of economic recovery from the pandemic effects.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.77%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.04%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.24%.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.09%; CAC +0.36%; DAX +1.50% and EURO STOXX +1.45%.
