Two nurses on New York’s Long Island are being charged with forging Covid-19 vaccination cards and entering the fake jabs in the state’s database, to earn more than $1.5M, source CNBC.

The Suffolk County District Attorney on Friday arrested Julie DeVuono, 49, the owner and operator of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville and her employee, Marissa Urraro, 44.

From November 2021 to January 2022, the pair allegedly forged vaccination cards, charging adults $220 apiece and $85 per child for a fake record that would land in New York State database.

Prosecutors said that on one or more occasions, DeVuono and Urrano allegedly created records to indicate a vaccine was given to an undercover detective despite never administering the vaccine.

During a search of DeVuono’s home, officers seized roughly $900,000. They also allegedly found a ledger documenting profits from the scheme in excess of $1.5M.

DeVuono’s husband Derin DeVuono, who is a New York Police Department officer, is being investigated in terms of his possible involvement in his wife’s alleged scheme.

Just a month ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law criminalizing fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Vaccine names: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Recently, New York judge temporarily restored statewide mask mandate, keeping the rule in effect during the legal process.