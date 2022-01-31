Pfizer partners with Alex Therapeutics to provide digital therapies in Germany

Jan. 31, 2022

Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company"s offices in Brussels, Belgium

Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Alex Therapeutics and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have joined forces to provide evidence based, clinically validated and personalized digital therapies to patients. The partnership will initially focus on Germany.
  • The initial focus of the partnership is a digital therapy treating nicotine addiction via smartphone. The medical device was developed by Alex Therapeutics and adapted to the requirements of the German healthcare system together with Pfizer Germany.
  • Pfizer is currently conducting an extensive clinical trial in Germany to further validate the medical benefits of the solution.
  • The partnership will utilize Alex Therapeutics' AI-powered digital therapeutics platform "Alex DTx Platform", which combines evidence-based psychology, primarily Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with AI, and provides personalized standalone treatments.
