Signature Bank team up with Brooklyn Legal Services
Jan. 31, 2022 5:38 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) collaborate with Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A, a nonprofit law firm providing free, high-quality legal services to New Yorkers citywide, to distribute $100K in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) grants.
- Ten New York City small businesses each receive $10K to provide relief from impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.
- The grants will cover personnel costs, operating expenses and rent arrears to ultimately help keep these businesses open.
- FHLBNY’s SBRG Program was initially developed in response to the 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 2020, the SBRG program was relaunched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help alleviate the challenges small businesses faced across the FHLBNY’s District, which includes New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- The program marks the fourth one in which Signature Bank and the FHLBNY have partnered to support small businesses.
- Grants totaling $350K were distributed between 2020-2021 to 39 small businesses and nonprofit organizations spanning the Bank’s clients as well as various entities with whom it forged grant relationships.