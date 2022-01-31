Merlin Entertainments names Aramark as food and beverage partner at seven venues in the UK and US
Jan. 31, 2022 5:48 AM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Merlin Entertainments has named Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, as its food and beverage partner for five locations in the UK and two in the US.
- The two global companies collaborate to deliver leading dining options for guests at seven venues spanning the UK and US.
- The locations for the multiyear contract include Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Warwick Castle and LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort in the United Kingdom, and LEGOLAND® California Resort and LEGOLAND® Florida Resort in the United States.
- Additionally, Aramark and Merlin Entertainments are already collaborating closely to ensure that sustainable practices are core to the operations at all locations.
- The Food and beverage operations at the respective attractions will begin to operate under Aramark from this March 2022 in the UK, with the transfer expected to complete by the end of March 2023 in the US.