IAMGOLD board chairman retires, Kevin O'Kane elected as interim chair
Jan. 31, 2022 5:52 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) announced the retirement of Don Charter as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2022.
- Kevin O'Kane has been elected Interim Chair of the Board of Directors.
- "The Board remains fully committed to the ongoing review of its portfolio of assets as part of a focused strategy that will prioritize return on investment and cash flow generation, balanced with the capital allocation requirements to ensure the delivery of Côté - a tier-1, generational asset in Canada that is expected to come online next year."
- Mid January, the company announced the appointment of Daniella Dimitrov as President and interim CEO succeeding Gordon Stothart.
- Previoulsy, Daniella Dimitrov served as company's CFO and Executive VP for Strategy and Corporate Development.