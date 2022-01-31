IAMGOLD board chairman retires, Kevin O'Kane elected as interim chair

Jan. 31, 2022 5:52 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

The pure gold ore found in the mine on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) announced the retirement of Don Charter as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 29, 2022.
  • Kevin O'Kane has been elected Interim Chair of the Board of Directors.
  • "The Board remains fully committed to the ongoing review of its portfolio of assets as part of a focused strategy that will prioritize return on investment and cash flow generation, balanced with the capital allocation requirements to ensure the delivery of Côté - a tier-1, generational asset in Canada that is expected to come online next year."
  • Mid January, the company announced the appointment of Daniella Dimitrov as President and interim CEO succeeding Gordon Stothart.
  • Previoulsy, Daniella Dimitrov served as company's CFO and Executive VP for Strategy and Corporate Development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.