Many have been eyeing China's manufacturing numbers in recent months as an important gauge of what to expect along the global supply chain. A weaker figure can suggest that problems will continue to persist, while a stronger figure may signal the opposite. On top of the recent headlines, a severe zero-COVID policy is still being implemented in the country, which has driven some 30% of worldwide growth over the past decade.

Fresh data: The private Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (which focuses on smaller export firms) contracted for the second time in three months in January, falling to 49.1, from 50.9, and close to its lowest point since the start of the pandemic. A separate PMI figure from from the official National Bureau of Statistics was slightly less troubling, but still fell to 50.1 in January, from 50.3 a month earlier. That's just above the 50-point threshold that indicates expansion rather than contraction. China cuts key interest rates for first time since April 2020.

"From December to January, the resurgence of COVID-19 in several regions including Xi'an and Beijing forced local governments to tighten epidemic control measures, which restricted production, transportation and sales of manufactured goods," noted Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group. "It became more evident that China’s economy is straining under the triple pressures of contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations."

Outlook: Things don't look like any better in the foreseeable future. Factories will likely see an output lull in February as workers head home for the Lunar New Year. Industrial activity has also been impacted by the government's decision to cut steel plant output capacity to reduce air pollution before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The developments, along a zero-COVID policy, saw Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 forecast for China's economic growth last week to 4.3%, down from 4.8% previously.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, CHIQ, GXC, EWH, KBA, YANG, CXSE, CAF, CWEB, PGJ, KURE, CHIX, CYB