Globacom inks network expansion deal with Ceragon Networks
Jan. 31, 2022 6:11 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has signed a deal with Globacom, the second largest operator in Nigeria, to further expand its network and enable it to maintain its cutting-edge technology.
- Globacom aspires to build Africa's biggest and best telecommunications network, and the deal with Ceragon will significantly increase its network capacity and enhance service delivery to customers.
- As part of this deal, Ceragon will be providing Globacom a customized solution that covers long-haul rural areas, high-capacity metro as well as the access network enabling it to not only enhance its existing subscribers' quality of experience but also to expand its reach to further grow its market share.
- The project, initiated in Q4 2021, is due to complete deployment through the first half of 2022.
- The project to bring a solution to fiber cut issues as Globacom will leverage Ceragon's IP-50 E-Band solution to provide metro backhauling instead of fiber, and at times as backup.