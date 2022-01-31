KBR selected to continue providing medical support services to ESA
Jan. 31, 2022 6:17 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been selected to continue providing high-end astronaut medical support services for the European Space Agency's ((ESA's)) European Astronaut Centre (EAC) Space Medicine Office in Cologne, Germany.
- A partner to ESA for more than 20 years, KBR's major activities include astronaut medical care, engineering support, rehabilitation, fitness, project management, healthcare administration, psychology and behavioral health, nutrition, radiation, education coordination, and operational research.
- Under the terms, KBR will be the primary provider of space medicine support services to ESA, which is introducing a new service model.
- The work is scheduled to be performed over a three-and-a-half-year period.