Otis Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.57B misses by $20M

Jan. 31, 2022 6:18 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Otis Worldwide press release (NYSE:OTIS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.57B (+2.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Shares +0.9% PM.
  • Total organic sales up 2.8%. Organic sales increased 1.2% in New Equipment and increased 4.0% in Service.
  • FY2022 Guidance: Net sales of $14.4B to $14.7B, up 1 to 3% vs. consensus of $14.71B; Organic sales up 2.5 to 4.5%; Adjusted operating profit of $2.24B to $2.B; Adjusted EPS of $3.20 to $3.30, up 6 to 10% vs. consensus of $3.28; adjusted effective tax rate between 27.5% and 28.0%; Free cash flow of approximately $1.6B.
