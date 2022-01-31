Ideaya Bio advances IDE161 into IND-enabling studies for tumors
Jan. 31, 2022 6:21 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced initiation of IND-enabling studies for IDE161, a PARG inhibitor development candidate.
- The company also exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license from Cancer Research Technology Ltd., dba Cancer Research U.K., and University of Manchester.
- Following the option exercise, IDEAYA holds exclusive worldwide license rights covering a broad class of PARG inhibitors.
- IDYA plans to evaluate IDE161 in patients having tumors with homologous recombination deficiencies, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, and potentially other genetic alterations.
- The company is targeting an IND submission for IDE161 in Q4 2022, subject to satisfactory completion of preclinical and IND-enabling studies.
- Earlier in the month, IDYA acquired INQUIRE Chemical Library to expand drug discovery platform.