Ideaya Bio advances IDE161 into IND-enabling studies for tumors

Jan. 31, 2022

  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced initiation of IND-enabling studies for IDE161, a PARG inhibitor development candidate.
  • The company also exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license from Cancer Research Technology Ltd., dba Cancer Research U.K., and University of Manchester.
  • Following the option exercise, IDEAYA holds exclusive worldwide license rights covering a broad class of PARG inhibitors.
  • IDYA plans to evaluate IDE161 in patients having tumors with homologous recombination deficiencies, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, and potentially other genetic alterations.
  • The company is targeting an IND submission for IDE161 in Q4 2022, subject to satisfactory completion of preclinical and IND-enabling studies.
  • Earlier in the month, IDYA acquired INQUIRE Chemical Library to expand drug discovery platform.
