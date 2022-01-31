SPI Energy subsidiary completes sale of 5MW solar plant in Hawaii
Jan. 31, 2022 6:21 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPI Solar, a subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has completed the sale of its Mauka FIT One project to a third-party buyer.
- The five-megawatt located on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii and selling solar-generated clean energy to the Hawaiian Electric Compan produces enough electricity to power approximately 1,000 homes per year.
- "The successful development and sale of this solar project further showcases our commitment to the state of Hawaii as this is the seventh project completed on the island of Oahu and twelfth ground-mounted utility solar project completed by SPI in Hawaii," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.
- SPI share price up ~8% premarket.