Everything Blockchain acquired ATrade Desktop Software, trading platform
Jan. 31, 2022 6:23 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After completing four acquisitions in 2021, Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) acquired ATrade Desktop Software for $1M in cash.
- ATrade Desktop is an alternative trading system vetted trading platform which provides simplified stock alerts, including risk management, stock selection and order matching.
- Everything Blockchain will leverage this state-of-the-art technology to develop its new EBI Platform, which will provide additional front-end trading services and applications.
- The company expects multiple rollouts as it obtains its licensing which could be as early as 3 months, with all elements operational by the end of CY22.
- The company is tracking at least four additional patents in support of this new product and service.