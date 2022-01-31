Everything Blockchain acquired ATrade Desktop Software, trading platform

Jan. 31, 2022 6:23 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • After completing four acquisitions in 2021, Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) acquired ATrade Desktop Software for $1M in cash.
  • ATrade Desktop is an alternative trading system vetted trading platform which provides simplified stock alerts, including risk management, stock selection and order matching.
  • Everything Blockchain will leverage this state-of-the-art technology to develop its new EBI Platform, which will provide additional front-end trading services and applications.
  • The company expects multiple rollouts as it obtains its licensing which could be as early as 3 months, with all elements operational by the end of CY22.
  • The company is tracking at least four additional patents in support of this new product and service.
