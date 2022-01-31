Ryanair Holdings GAAP EPS of -€0.085, revenue of €1.47B
Jan. 31, 2022 6:29 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ryanair Holdings press release (NASDAQ:RYAAY): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -€0.085.
- Revenue of €1.47B (+330.8% Y/Y).
- Q3 traffic rebounded strongly by 286% from 8.1M to 31.1M.
- The outlook for pricing and yields for the remainder of FY22 is hugely uncertain. Jan. capacity was cut by 33% (reducing traffic from approx. 10m to between 6m-7m). While recent bookings have improved, following easing of travel restrictions, the booking curve remains very late and closein, so Q4 traffic requires significant price stimulation at lower prices to quickly recover load factors which suffered steep declines due to the Omicron collapse in bookings over the Christmas/New Year period.
- Ryanair’s full year traffic forecast remains unchanged at ‘just under’ 100M passengers, but due to Covid uncertainty the FY22 net loss guidance remains within a wider than normal range of €250M to €450M.