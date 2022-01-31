L3Harris Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $3.30 beats by $0.03, revenue of $4.35B misses by $120M, guides FY2022 below consensus
Jan. 31, 2022 6:34 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- L3Harris Technologies press release (NYSE:LHX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.30 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $4.35B (-6.7% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
- “The L3Harris team delivered solid EPS growth, consistent with expectations, despite supply chain headwinds and budget uncertainty,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we look forward to taking the next step as the industry's trusted disruptor to deliver innovative and affordable solutions, and with a focus on creating value over the long term."
- For FY2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $17.3B - $17.7B vs. consensus $18.07B of and adjusted EPS of $13.35 - $13.65 vs. consensus of $13.67.